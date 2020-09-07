Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi adopting ultra-nationalist agenda, indefinite one-man rule to strengthen grip on China

Chinese President Xi Jinping is looking to further cement his position by doubling down on an ultra-nationalist agenda, indefinite one-man rule and ideological conformity.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:49 IST
Xi adopting ultra-nationalist agenda, indefinite one-man rule to strengthen grip on China
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping is looking to further cement his position by doubling down on an ultra-nationalist agenda, indefinite one-man rule and ideological conformity. In an op-ed article written by Simon Tisdall for The Guardian, China has been enveloped in a ring of fire due to Xi's authoritarian and expansionist policies, ever since becoming the President and Chinese Communist Party chief in 2012-13.

Coupled with increasing vehemence of the Xi administration, China is locked in conflict and confrontation from Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, South China Sea and Taiwan. "A leader bound by conventional political and institutional checks and subject to public scrutiny might be expected to pause and take stock at such a moment. But in regimented, censored and heavily surveilled one-party China, Xi faces few such constraints. Instead, he is doubling down on an ultra-nationalist agenda, indefinite one-man rule and ideological conformity, as defined by him," Tisdall said.

According to the writer, it is rumoured that the Chinese President might declare himself as "Chairman Xi" soon. Battered by the coronavirus, China's manufacturing heartlands are recovering from the pandemic at a faster rate. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 1.2 per cent of growth is predicted for this year and above 5 per cent annually thereafter, well placed ahead of other major economies.

However, there exists an increasing rich-poor divide, which is symbolised by Xi, whose unaccountably large personal fortune is put at USD 1.5 billion. There is evidence that a widening wealth gap is weakening social cohesion. With the pandemic originating in Wuhan last year, China's reputation abroad has been severely hit. Recently, Xi instructed his party cadres in Tibet to build an "impregnable fortress" to guard against "splitism" and ensure frontier security. Outlining his hardline approach towards the ethnic minorities, he called on further subjugating Tibetan Buddhism to socialist principles.

Oppressive measures and actions practised in Tibet were applied against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Tibetan activist Kelsang Dolma said. "Chen Quanguo, then a rising star, arrived in Tibet as the new (Chinese Communist) Party secretary in 2011 and rapidly transformed Tibet into one of the most pervasive police states in the world. In 2016, Chen became Xinjiang's party secretary ... bringing techniques practised on Tibetans to Xinjiang," Dolma wrote.

Up to a million Uyghurs and other minorities have been incarcerated in detention camps in Xinjiang for "extremist" activities like praying. Reports emerged in June regarding a campaign of forced sterilisation, contraception and abortion aimed at reducing the birth rate of Uyghurs. Also, testimony on state-ordered hysterectomies on Uyghur women was broadcast on television. Such repressions amount to crimes against humanity, said Tisdall.

Xi's obsession with conformity, security and total obedience led to protests against the move to curb the teaching of Mongolian language in schools in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in China. Students in Hohhot shouted slogans, "Mongolian is our mother language! We are Mongolian until death!" students shouted. Inner Mongolia became an independent republic in 1945, which lasted for just two months. "As in Tibet and Xinjiang, Mongolian unrest reflects wider hostility to the attempted absorption of ethnic minorities into dominant Han Chinese culture, a central tenet of Xi's pursuit of a common national identity. Yet it also suggests that despite all the coercive tools at his disposal, his ruthless methods are stimulating rather than reducing domestic resistance," Tisdall wrote.

In Hong Kong, massive protests erupted against China's move to introduce a draconian national security law, which "effectively threw down a gauntlet to the UK and the international community". Shifting to Taiwan, which Xi considers the self-governing island as a "renegade province", China is steadily building its military presence in the region. The Chinese President has warned of seizing Taiwan by force.

"Some dismiss this as sabre-rattling. But encouraged by the west's tame surrender of Hong Kong, Xi may yet dump Beijing's failing policy of gradual, peaceful reunification. He may calculate instead that Donald Trump's chaotic America, busy fighting itself, will not come to Taiwan's defence. That could bring calamity," Tisdall wrote in The Guardian. The author noted that as China rises to become a global superpower, he perhaps fears genuinely for the nation's unity and internal security.

Recently, Cai Xia, a Beijing professor, was expelled from the Communist Party for lashing out at Xi and compared him to a mafia boss. "Under the regime of Xi, the CCP is not a force for progress for China. In fact, it is an obstacle to China's progress," Cai was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post last month.

"I believe I am not the only one who wants to leave this party. More people would like to withdraw or quit this party. I had intended to quit the party years ago when there was no more room to speak and my voice was completely blocked," she had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU's chief Brexit negotiator worried about negotiations

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that negotiations on future relations were difficult and declined to comment on a report Britain was planning legislation to override parts of the divorce deal.In wha...

FOREX-Euro-dollar steadies as rally pauses ahead of ECB meeting

The euro-dollar exchange rate steadied above 1.18 on Monday as traders took stock of the latest U.S. jobs data and prepared for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see if policymakers will introduce yet more stimulus.The dollar...

NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited Wins the AIMA Chanakya NMG 2020 National Championship

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Teams from 112 Organizations from across the country participated in the event The Tamil Nadu based NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited NTECL, a joint-venture between NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Ge...

Vodafone Idea unveils new integrated brand identity 'Vi'

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday unveiled a new brand identity, as the struggling telco looked to rediscover itself post the apex courts ruling on past statutory dues. VIL, which had about 280 million subscribers as of June, said that Vodafone a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020