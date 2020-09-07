Over 50 injured as Typhoon Haishen hits Japan

More than 50 people have been injured and four have gone missing as typhoon Haishen battered Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu, causing massive blackouts and disrupting transportation, Kyodo News reported. Fifty-two people were injured in Kyushu and elsewhere due to the typhoon, a Kyodo News tally as of noon stated.

Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of torrential rains, strong winds and tidal surges in some areas. Typhoon Haishen is now headed towards the Korean Penninsula.

Kyodo news reported that As of noon Monday, the typhoon was moving north at a speed of about 50 km per hour off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula. It had an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 180 km per hour. However, the strength has reportedly downgraded from "extremely powerful" to "powerful." (ANI)