Left Menu
Development News Edition

China funding terror groups by putting African rosewood on verge of extinction

China's reckless pillaging of forests in Africa has left the rosewood species on the verge of extinction and helped to fund terror groups, according to experts.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:09 IST
China funding terror groups by putting African rosewood on verge of extinction
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China's reckless pillaging of forests in Africa has left the rosewood species on the verge of extinction and helped to fund terror groups, according to experts. Beijing has slapped restrictions on logging at home, but ironically, it is helping to fill the coffers of terrorists by resorting to illegal logging in Africa. According to official estimated, Chinese timber imports from Africa are worth nearly USD 2.2 billion a year, although the number could jump to USD 17 billion due to illegal logging, Express.co.uk reported.

Environmentalists have warned that replacing rosewood is difficult as it takes decades for trees to grow to a commercially useful size and become fully mature. Due to corruption, black market trade is flourishing and benefitting terror groups like Boko Haram in Nigeria and Senegal.

Three years back, China had banned logging in its natural forests in a bid to stop polluting rivers and prevent flooding. However, they have not been able to stop illegally sourced timber from arriving. China had exhausted hardwood stocks in Southeast Asia by 2010. Since then, imports of African rosewood has zoomed by 700 per cent.

Naomi Basik Treanor, from the US charity Forest Trends, was quoted as saying, "Many rosewood areas in Southeast Asia are now commercially extinct. Because African rosewood is of lower grade, it's cheaper and in such high demand that it is now the most traded in the market. It is being pillaged." Nigeria had accounted for 40 per cent of all China's hardwood imports before 2017. As per an investigation by Environmental Investigative Agency in Nigeria, illegally harvested logs amounting to USD 1 billion has been shipped secretly to China in the last four years.

The loggers paid a further USD 1 million in bribes to Nigerian officials, according to the agency. It became concerned over links to terror groups and criminal gangs and suspended all hardwood trade from Nigeria. However, not all exports have come to a halt, according to Express.co.uk. "The level of indebtedness, which African countries have to China as a result of the Belt And Road Initiative makes it easier to persuade governments to turn a blind eye," Naomi said.

Naomi added, "If both sides are invested there is going to be far less intervention to stop illegal trading and lot more turning the other cheek." (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU to blacklist 31 Belarus senior officials over election, diplomats say

The European Union aims to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarus officials including the countrys interior minister by mid-September, three EU diplomats said, in response to an Aug. 9 election that the West says was rigged.Almost a...

FEATURE-Spain's migrant fruit-pickers find unexpected haven in quarantine centre

By Sophie Davies JUNEDA, Spain, Sept 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M oroccan fruit-picker Abdelhak el Yakoubi was dizzy and aching when he arrived at La Manreana, a farm school in Spain that has been turned into a quarantine centre for agr...

LG confirms upcoming smartphone named as Wing

LG has confirmed its upcoming phone will be called Wing and will be revealed at its announcement event on September 14. According to The Verge, the smartphone is believed to have two screens, and a swivelling factor, which has been shown in...

Former BJD MP Narendra Swain dead

Senior BJD leader and former Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Narendra Swain Monday died at a private hospital in Cuttack, party sources said. He wa 81.Swain was under treatment in the hospital. BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020