Poor quality environments contribute to 13 per cent of deaths in Europe: Environment Agency

Poor environmental conditions in European countries contribute to as much as one in eight deaths, a report on the environmental risks to health released by the European Environment Agency (EEA) released on Tuesday said.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:34 IST
European Environment Agency logo. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Poor environmental conditions in European countries contribute to as much as one in eight deaths, a report on the environmental risks to health released by the European Environment Agency (EEA) released on Tuesday said. "Air and noise pollution, the impacts of climate change such as heatwaves, and exposure to dangerous chemicals cause ill health in Europe. Poor quality environments contribute to 13 per cent (one in every eight) of deaths according to a major assessment on health and environment," the EEA report's press release read.

Much of the burden of disease in Europe continues to be attributed to environmental pollution arising from human activity, the release went on. "There is a clear link between the state of the environment and the health of our population. Everyone must understand that by taking care of our planet we are not only saving ecosystems but also lives, especially the ones who are the most vulnerable," Virginijus Sinkevicius, the commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, said, as cited in the press release.

The EEA report also found a major disparity between Eastern and Western Europe, with the highest share of deaths related to the poor environment recorded in Bosnia and Herzegovina -- 27 percent, and the lowest in Norway and Iceland -- 9 percent. "Within the EU, the European Green Deal represents a critical direction-setting change in the European policy agenda and sets out a sustainable and inclusive strategy to improve people's health and quality of life, care for nature, and leave no one behind," the statement read.

Europe's "green deal" implies radical reforms in the economy, energy and transport, with the aim of becoming as green and carbon neutral as possible. It will cost the European Union, according to preliminary estimates, about three trillion euros (about $3.5 trillion). Brussels promises to cover only a third of these costs, while the rest, according to the plan, will be provided by the European Investment Bank and the EU countries themselves. (ANI/Sputnik)

