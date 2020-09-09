India condemns attack on Afghan Vice President in Kabul

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack on first Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul earlier today. In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava extended his condolences to those killed in the suicide attack and said India stands with Afghanistan to fight terror and for long-lasting peace in the country.

"India strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on Afghan VP @AmrullahSaleh2. Our condolences to martyrs and prayers with injured. India stands with Afghanistan in the fight to eradicate terror infrastructure and sponsors for enduring peace in Afghanistan," Srivastava said. A suicide blast targetting Saleh's convoy in Kabul left 10 dead and 16 injured, Tariq Arian, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson, said, TOLOnews reported.

According to Saleh's office, the target was Saleh's convoy, but he escaped unhurt and some of his staff and bodyguards were injured in the explosion. The blast was reported in Police District 4 in Taimani area of Kabul at around 7:30 am (local time). (ANI)