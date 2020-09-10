Left Menu
13.74 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission so far: MEA

Over 13.70 lakh Indians stuck abroad due to coronavirus pandemic have so far been repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:50 IST
Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava,. Image Credit: ANI

Over 13.70 lakh Indians stuck abroad due to coronavirus pandemic have so far been repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission. "As of September 10, 13.74 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes under this mission and these modes include Air India fights, private and foreign carrier, chartered flight and naval ship and land border crossing," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing on Thursday.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24.

"Phase 6 became operational on September 1 and 1,007 international flights have been scheduled in this phase and we expect to repatriate two lakh people," Srivastava said. (ANI)

