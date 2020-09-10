Left Menu
India takes on Chair of RIC process, says EAM Jaishankar

India has assumed the chair of RIC process, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday after attending the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting in Moscow.

India takes on the Chair of the RIC process, said EAM S Jaishankar (Photo tweeted by EAM). Image Credit: ANI

India has assumed the chair of RIC process, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Thursday after attending the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting in Moscow. "Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by FM Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process," said EAM in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting here on Thursday. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov were also present in the meeting.

The SCO currently comprises eight member states -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Both India and Pakistan became SCO members in 2017.

Before the SCO meet, Jaishankar held separate meetings with his Tajik, Uzbek and Kyrgyz counterparts to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in various sectors and issues of mutual and regional interest. Jaishankar also posed for a group photograph with the SCO Foreign Ministers.

