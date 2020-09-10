Don't cross the line: Taiwan's stern message to China

Left Menu
Taiwan on Thursday warned China not to "cross the line" saying that it wants peace but will defend its people.

Taiwan on Thursday warned China not to "cross the line" saying that it wants peace but will defend its people. "Don't cross the line. China again flew fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone today. Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace but we will defend our people," Vice President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-Te said in a tweet.

During US Health Secretary Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan last month, China deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, South China Morning Post had reported citing Taiwan's Defence Ministry. The ministry had said it had tracked the PLA fighters with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles and had "strongly driven them out".

The US has repeatedly criticised China and urged nations to push back against the Asian country, saying that Beijing is bullying its neighbours and militarise features in the South China Sea, rather than helping the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the threat of China endangering Taiwan's security, the country's defence ministry had late last month released a video showing troops firing anti-aircraft, anti-tank and anti-ship missiles in defence of the island against a mock invasion from across the Taiwan Strait, South China Morning Post had reported.

While releasing the video, the ministry reportedly issued a warning to China saying that the latter should not underestimate the island nation's capability to defend itself. South China Morning Post had quoted the ministry as saying, "The most egotistical country can thoughtlessly provoke a war and the most ignorant government can be caught in the flames of war."

The ministry had said that repeated provocations by China's People's Liberation Army will no longer work. (ANI)

