Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK govt announces new 'points-based' student visa route

The United Kingdom has introduced a new visa route for international students that will open on October 5. It will be a new points-based immigration system that will replace the previous tier 4 visa route, making the process more streamlined for students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:59 IST
UK govt announces new 'points-based' student visa route
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom has introduced a new visa route for international students that will open on October 5. It will be a new points-based immigration system that will replace the previous tier 4 visa route, making the process more streamlined for students. According to the British High Commission (BHC), under the new system, students will require a total of 70 points to be granted a visa.

"They will achieve the required points if they can demonstrate that they have an offer from an approved educational institution, speak English and are able to support themselves during their studies in the UK. Students will also now be able to make a visa application up to 6 months before their course starts (up from 3 months under Tier 4), and they will not be required to resubmit proof of academic qualifications with their visa application," the BHC release stated. Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said: "India accounts for one of the UK's largest group of international students and our world-leading education system has always been a key part of our bilateral relationship. Last financial year, nearly 50,000 Indian nationals were granted a study visa - they are the ambassadors of the Living Bridge that connects our countries."

"Now that we have left the EU, we can introduce this streamlined visa route and the Graduate Route in summer 2021, to ensure the brightest and the best students continue to pick the UK," Thompson added. Barbara Wickham, Director, British Council India, said: "The new Student Route is a welcome announcement for thousands of Indian students who opt for a UK education every year to gain international exposure. It offers greater flexibility and ease of immigration for applicants. With the post-study work benefits of the Graduate Route and the launch of the Student Route, the UK has further solidified its commitment towards international students, and enabling more than ever, their dreams of pursuing a world-class education."

The UK recognises that, as a result of Covid-19, some overseas students are choosing to defer their entry onto courses in the UK until the Spring semester of 2021, BHC said. "Introducing the new route now means that these students will be able to benefit from the new process whilst still giving sponsoring institutions time to adapt after their Autumn intake," the further release stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cannot confirm or deny capital transaction deals: RIL

Reliance Industries on Thursday declined to comment on a possible capital transaction which the company said may or may not be in the works. The company said that it evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.The statement comes in...

Portugal 'regrets' England's decision to remove country from safe travel list

Portugals foreign ministry said on Thursday it regrets Englands decision to reimpose a quarantine regime for travellers from mainland Portugal, which has hit the tourism-dependent country hard. We regret the British decision to exclude main...

Over 70 per cent COVID-19 patients recover in Nepal despite spike in cases

The number of COVID-19 recoveries and infection has continued to rise simultaneously in recent days in Nepal, record from Ministry of Health and Population has shown. By Thursday Nepal has recorded total of 50,465 cases of Coronavirus cases...

Israeli mask maker Sonovia awaits China coronavirus lab result

An Israeli company expects to receive results in the coming week from a Beijing lab that will test whether a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralise 99 of COVID-19, even after being washed multiple times. Sonovia says its reusabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020