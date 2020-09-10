Left Menu
Over 70 per cent COVID-19 patients recover in Nepal despite spike in cases

The number of COVID-19 recoveries and infection has continued to rise simultaneously in recent days in Nepal, record from Ministry of Health and Population has shown.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 recoveries and infection has continued to rise simultaneously in recent days in Nepal, record from Ministry of Health and Population has shown. By Thursday Nepal has recorded total of 50,465 cases of Coronavirus cases while 35,700 patients has been discharged from hospitals around the nation. Number of recovered patients account to about 70 per cent of total infections recorded by the Himalayan Nation.

"Recovering from COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours stands at 1,818. Till date a total of 35,700 patients have been discharged. On the basis of province a total of 3, 218 have been discharged from Province 1; 10,152 from Province 2; 6,007 from Bagmati Province; 2,077 from Gandaki Province; 6,133 from Province 5; 2,424 from Karnali Province; 5,689 from Far-Western Province. The recovery rate from COVID-19 infection now stands at 71 per cent," Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population said in regular press briefing. Till Thursday, the Himalayan Nation has conducted a total of 810,485 tests using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test out of which only 11,144 tests were conducted in last 24 hours. On Thursday only, an addition of 5 people succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 317.

Kathmandu Valley by late afternoon of Thursday recorded 572 new cases in last 24 hours. Kathmandu solely reported 495 cases while Lalitpur recorded 43 and Bhaktapur recorded 34 new cases of the deadly virus. Kathmandu alone hosts more than 5500 cases of COVID-19 which also has been announced as hotspot and has entered the phase of community transmission. It is one of the districts that hosts the highest number of infection throughout the nation.

The Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Chitwan and Rupandehi now hosts cases exceeding 500 which has halved from 12 districts earlier at one point. The Dopla, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang and Manang have zero number of cases. (ANI)

