Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide surpasses 28 million: Johns Hopkins University

The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 28 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

ANI | Maryland | Updated: 11-09-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 07:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maryland [US], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 28 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 28,047,828 as of 01:00 GMT on Friday. More than 907,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far has been registered in the United States, India and Brazil. (ANI/Sputnik)

