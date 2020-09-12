Left Menu
China's launch of new satellite fails

Optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C, which was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 13

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C, which was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 13:02 p.m. (Beijing time) on Saturday, failed to enter the preset orbit.

Abnormal performance was identified during the rocket's flight, said the launch center.

The cause of the failure is under investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

