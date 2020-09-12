Left Menu
Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause explosion in London

The UK Counter Terrorism Police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion with a small improvised explosive device sent via post to a residential address in north London.

12-09-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The UK Counter Terrorism Police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion with a small improvised explosive device sent via post to a residential address in north London. The suspect was detained on Saturday morning in Cambridge, eastern England, under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act. He was taken into custody at south London police station, Sputnik reported.

According to the press release, the suspicious package was received on Thursday in the London area of Cricklewood, and the specialized officers that attended the emergency call assessed it was a small improvised explosive device. The man, who the Police said is in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of making and keeping explosives with intent to endanger life and property. (ANI)

