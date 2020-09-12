Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause explosion in London
The UK Counter Terrorism Police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion with a small improvised explosive device sent via post to a residential address in north London.ANI | London | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:07 IST
The UK Counter Terrorism Police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion with a small improvised explosive device sent via post to a residential address in north London. The suspect was detained on Saturday morning in Cambridge, eastern England, under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act. He was taken into custody at south London police station, Sputnik reported.
According to the press release, the suspicious package was received on Thursday in the London area of Cricklewood, and the specialized officers that attended the emergency call assessed it was a small improvised explosive device. The man, who the Police said is in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of making and keeping explosives with intent to endanger life and property. (ANI)
ALSO READ
World War II spy first Indian-origin woman to get memorial plaque in London
Vistara operates its first long-haul flight from Delhi to London
Two climate protesters arrested in London as demonstrations resume
Tibetans and Uyghurs hold anti-China protest outside UN office in London
Tibetans and Uyghurs hold anti-China protest outside UN office in London