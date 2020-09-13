Left Menu
Louisiana Governor declares emergency as state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally

Louisiana Governor John Bel has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 06:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Louisiana Governor John Bel has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally moved into the Gulf of Mexico. "Today, I declared a State of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane that could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning," Bel wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously," the governor added in a separate tweet. Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rain and winds to Florida on Saturday.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Sally will strengthen to a hurricane by Monday afternoon, but will weaken back to a tropical storm while moving inland over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

