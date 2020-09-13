3 dead, dozens missing in Nepal landslide

At least three people lost their lives and more than two dozen others went missing due to a landslide in Barhabise Rural Municipality-7 of Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district last night, following heavy rainfall. Around 20 to 25 people are missing after the landslide swept away nine houses at Bhirkharka area in the district, Nim Phinjo Sherpa, chairman of Barhabise Rural Municipality, was quoted as saying by Republica.

The exact details of the losses are yet to be ascertained. "We have received information that nine houses have been destroyed. We fear that 20 to 25 people are missing. We are yet to receive the exact details of the losses," Sherpa told Republica over the phone.

He said he is currently on his way to the site. A team of Nepal Army personnel have reached the site for the search and rescue operation. A delegation of Nepal Police personnel is expected to reach the area shortly. (ANI)