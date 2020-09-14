Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daily record of 307,900 coronavirus cases confirmed globally: WHO

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed across the world in the past 24 hours stands at a record high of nearly 308,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 14-09-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 03:50 IST
Daily record of 307,900 coronavirus cases confirmed globally: WHO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed across the world in the past 24 hours stands at a record high of nearly 308,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to the latest, Saturday, data from the WHO, there are now 28,637,952 coronavirus cases confirmed globally, with 307,900 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours.

The previous daily record of new COVID-19 cases was registered on September 6 when 306,857 new cases were confirmed across the world. The global COVID-19 death toll stands at 917,417.

North and South America have the largest combined number of cases out of all the regions in the world (over 14.7 million cases). (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....

Mayor of Bogota, Colombia, calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota begged forgiveness on Sunday and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombias capital the past week left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured. Protests in Bogota and satellite city Soacha began following the d...

Japan's ruling party to hold leadership vote on Monday after Abe's sudden resignation

Tokyo Japan, September 14 ANISputnik Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP will elect its new president following an unexpected resignation by the partys leader and longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. The ruling partys...

Police busts adulterated honey, puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack

Police on Sunday busted an adulterated honey and puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack and arrested one person. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. The unit used to manufacture duplicate items at Chamada Godown Gali of Ranihat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020