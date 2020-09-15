Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan attempts to mend its relationship with Saudi Arabia

After witnessing deterioration in ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for months, Islamabad on Monday made an attempt to mend its relationship with the Kingdom.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:37 IST
Pakistan attempts to mend its relationship with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi . Image Credit: ANI

After witnessing deterioration in ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for months, Islamabad on Monday made an attempt to mend its relationship with the Kingdom. ARY News reported that the commitment was renewed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir on Monday.

"FM @SMQureshiPTI held a telephone conversation with Saudi MoS H.E. Adel al-Jubeir. Underscoring close Pak-Saudi fraternal ties, FM reaffirmed commitment to further enhance this strategic relationship. Two Ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and agreed to intensify bilateral exchanges," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted. The decade-long friendship between both countries took a sharp turn when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had issued a blunt warning to Saudi Arabia after the latter refused to act against India over the Kashmir issue.

On the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370 by India, Qureshi took Saudi Arabia to task in a TV interview for not obliging Pakistan over the issue of 'organising' a meeting of the council of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Kashmir in early February 2020. Qureshi had stated in his interview with a TV channel that unless the OIC convened CFM meeting on Kashmir, Pakistan would be "compelled to convene a meeting of Islamic countries that are ready to stand with it on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims".

He further said, "Today Pakistanis, who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for Mecca and Madina, need Saudi Arabia to play a leading role on the Kashmir issue. If they are not willing to play that role, then I will ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to go ahead with or without Saudi Arabia." As retaliation, Saudi Arabia issued a statement that loans or oil supply will no longer be given to Pakistan.

Islamabad was also made to pay back USD 1 billion to Riyadh, which was part of a USD 6.2 billion package announced by Saudi in November 2018, which included a total of USD 3 billion in loans and an oil credit facility amounting to USD 3.2 billion. Faced with the possibility of Saudi Arabia going against Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Saudi Arabia's military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili on August 18 to discuss the prospects for military cooperation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Researchers trial inhaled versions of Oxford and Imperial COVID-19 vaccine candidatesInhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College w...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over Bad Boy BillionairesAn Indian courts decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tyc...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.He changed the way we live British designer Terence Conran dies at 88Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged...

COVID-19 referendum vote 'no riskier than going to supermarket' - Chilean poll chief

Chilean citizens planning to vote in a referendum on a new constitution next month will be at no greater risk of contracting coronavirus at the ballot box than they would be going to the supermarket, the head of the countrys electoral servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020