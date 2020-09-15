Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros Abhay K pens poem paying homage to Venus

Abhay K, Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros penned down an anthem to the planet Venus calling it his 'Venus Anthem', which he wrote in May this year. "'Secrets hidden beneath opaque clouds/air crushing, volcanoes thundering loud' highlighting the mysterious characteristics of the planet Venus," he wrote.

Abhay had previously penned anthems for the Earth, Moon and even Mars as well. He has also written anthems for the Sun, the Jupiter and the other celestial bodies. The poem takes "peculiarities about the planet Venus into account". Venus every 584 days overtakes the Earth as it goes around the sun and in the course becomes a morning star rather than an evening star. It makes a pentagram like a pattern when observed from the Earth.

Venus is portrayed from Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting, 'The Starry Night'. Abhay K. has penned Earth Anthem and Moon Anthem earlier. Earth Anthem has been translated into over 50 languages and is widely used to celebrate Earth Day and World Environment Day while the Moon Anthem was telecast live on major Indian TV channels hours before the landing of Chandrayan-II on the moon. (ANI)