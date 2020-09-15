Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Justice Dept initiates inquiry in ease of sentencing of Trump's long-time friend

The United States Department of Justice inspector general's office has inquired into the handling of changing sentencing recommendations of Roger Stone, a long time friend of President Donald Trump. Stone was convicted last November of lying to Congress during a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:51 IST
US Justice Dept initiates inquiry in ease of sentencing of Trump's long-time friend
Roger Stone, a long time friend of US President Donald Trump. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The United States Department of Justice inspector general's office has inquired into the handling of changing sentencing recommendations of Roger Stone, a long time friend of President Donald Trump. Stone was convicted last November of lying to Congress during a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. The case interested the inspector general after four prosecutors on the case resigned in protest of Attorney General William Barr's intervention. Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison and Trump later commuted the sentence, according to CNN.

Stone was convicted of seven charges that included lying to Congress, tampering of witness and obstructing the congressional committee proceeding as part of the special counsel Robert Muller's Russia investigations. "We welcome the review," Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said on Monday (local time). However, the impact of the investigation by Inspector General Michael Horowitz may have as Trump "repeatedly praised" Stone and attacked the investigators in his campaign.

It would take months if not years to produce reports from the Inspector General's office as its function is "relatively limited to fact-finding and making recommendations". According to CNN, prosecutors from the justice department recommended "harsh sentence" for Stone's convictions. But, Barr stepped in and "toned down" the penalty what the Justice Department had requested.

The four prosecutors on the case resigned before the sentencing and said Barr had undercut the law to protect the President. According to a Sputnik report, Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the probe and was supposed to report to jail by July 14.

Earlier in February, four federal prosecutors withdrew from Stone's case after the top Justice Department officials "disavowed and undercut" them by reducing the government's sentence against him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Bills amending tourism, war awards acts passed in HP Assembly

Bills amending tourism and war awards acts were passed in Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session on Tuesday. &#160; The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development and Registration Amendment Bill, 2020 and H...

Maha: Girl recovers from COVID-19 & dengue co-infection

Doctors of a Pune-based hospital claimed to have successfully treated a 10-year-old girl who had co-infection of COVID-19 and dengue. They also claimed this is among the first cases of co-infection of COVID-19 and dengue reported among chil...

Israel-Gulf normalisation moves follow years of failed diplomatic initiatives

Israels normalisation accords with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to be signed on Tuesday follow a history of peace efforts between Israel, the Palestinians and their Arab allies that have failed to overcome decades of distrust and vi...

Major Portuguese wildfire close to end, officials say

Portuguese authorities said Tuesday they are close to bringing under control a major wildfire, with just a handful of hot spots being targeted by water-dropping aircraft. Just over 1,000 fighters, more than 330 vehicles and eight aircraft w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020