Fire at private drug treatment clinic in Russia's Krasnoyarsk kills 4 people
Four people have died and two more have been injured as a result of a fire at a private drug treatment clinic in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:23 IST
Moscow [Russia], September 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Four people have died and two more have been injured as a result of a fire at a private drug treatment clinic in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday. "On September 16, at 23:46 the territorial dispatcher of the garrison informed about a fire at a private drug treatment clinic ... Unfortunately, the Investigative Committee reported about six victims of the fire (four of them have died)," the ministry said in a statement.
The blaze has already been extinguished, with 16 people having been rescued. Causes of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Moscow
- Siberian
- Investigative Committee
ALSO READ
Rajnath leaves for Russia to attend SCO meet
Science News Roundup: Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China; COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers and more
Russian prosecutors ask Germany for details of poison tests on Navalny - paper
Russia asks Germany for copious details of poison tests on Navalny
German foreign minister says Russian ambassador summoned over Navalny