Russia extends greetings on PM Modi's 70th birthday, lauds his leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and said that India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development under his leadership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and said that India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development under his leadership. In a message posted by the Russian Embassy on its Facebook page, Putin said he looks forward to continuing constructive dialogue with PM Modi and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

Besides Putin, Chairman of the Russian Government, Mikhail Mishustin, and Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. "Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary. Under your leadership, India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development. It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries," Putin said in the message.

"I value the kind, friendly relations that have developed between us. I look forward to continuing constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and every success," he added. Meanwhile, Mishustin greeted the Indian leader and lauded Prime Minister Modi's considerable personal contribution to the enhancement of the Russia-Indian relations based on the principles of the friendship of mutual trust and strategic partnership.

"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and personally I would like to congratulate you on your 70th birth anniversary. Under your leadership, the Government of India is implementing large-scale programmes aimed at developing the national economy and strengthening international cooperation," he said in a message. "I would especially emphasize your considerable personal contribution towards the enhancement of the Russian-Indian relations based on the principles of friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership. Our cooperation in the spheres of trade and economy, investments, science and technology, culture and humanitarian issues is consistently expanding, promising bilateral projects are successfully coming into life," he added

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the Prime Minister. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian Prime Minister. (ANI)

