Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says Pakistan has not fulfilled obligations related to ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India said on Thursday that Pakistan has not been able to fulfil its obligations on implementation of ICJ judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and has not yet addressed core issues including provision of all documents and unimpeded access.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:44 IST
India says Pakistan has not fulfilled obligations related to ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking during virtual press briefing on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India said on Thursday that Pakistan has not been able to fulfil its obligations on implementation of ICJ judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and has not yet addressed core issues including provision of all documents and unimpeded access. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that Pakistan has also not addressed the appointment of an Indian lawyer or a Queen's counsel to ensure a free and fair trial for Jadhav.

"The Government of Pakistan has not been able to fulfil its obligations on implementation of the ICJ judgment in letter and spirit. It has not yet addressed the core issues, which includes the provision of all documents related to the case, providing unconditional and unimpeded consular access to Kulbhusan Jadhav and appointment of an Indian lawyer or a Queen's counsel to ensure free and fair trial," he said. Geo News had last week cited Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying that there was no other option for India but to "cooperate with Pakistani courts", which only permit the appearance of locally registered lawyers before the bench.

India has said Pakistan should provide for an unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access and that the meeting of Indian officials with Jadhav should take place in an atmosphere free from fear of retribution. India has also said that any conversation between Jadhav and High Commission officials must necessarily take place in privacy and without the presence of any Pakistani official or recording by Pakistan.

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. The ICJ had upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Channel defends programme 'UPSC Jehad' in SC, says not against Muslims in bureaucracy

Sudarshan TV on Thursday defended in the Supreme Court its programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in civil services, saying it was not against their entry but has used the term UPSC Jehad based on information that Zakat Foundation rec...

Committee given month's time to probe reports of surveillance by Chinese firm

An expert committee, set up following reports that a Chinese technology company was monitoring over 10,000 prominent Indians, has been given a months time to study the entire issue and make its recommendations, the government said on Thursd...

Golf-Amateur Thompson leading the way at U.S. Open

Amateur Davis Thompson was leading the way as some of golfs biggest names worked through the turn at the opening round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, as early starters took advantage of ideal scoring conditions at Winged Foot Golf Club. A se...

Women's rights seen taking a backseat under Japan's new government

By Beh Lih Yi Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Womens rights campaigners in Japan have expressed disappointment about the appointment of only two women in the new governments 21-member cabinet, saying they expect little progress to tack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020