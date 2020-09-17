Left Menu
Development News Edition

World leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

World leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:29 IST
World leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

World leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday. "Warm wishes to my good friend, PM @narendramodi as you celebrate another year of your life. I wish you success and the best of health," Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha said in a tweet.

High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana tweeted: "@AntiguaOpm Hon @gastonbrowne conveys warm wishes for good health, happiness & success of Hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi on occasion of 70th birthday." The President of Turkmenistan too greeted PM Modi on his birthday.

"The President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has written a letter to PM @narendramodi, conveying birthday greetings," tweeted PM Modi. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his greetings to PM Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday and expressed hope to meet him soon.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson said, "Very best wishes to my friend @narendramodi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon." Meanwhile, wishes poured in for PM Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him.

President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first ones to wish the Prime Minister. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among the foreign leaders who extended their greetings to the Indian Prime Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organisation

FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group. Wray did not dispute that antif...

Vince Carter joins ESPN as hoops analyst

Vince Carters brief retirement is over. Six months after exiting the NBA following his record-setting 22nd season in 2019-20, the eight-time All-Star signed a multiyear contract as an NBA and college basketball analyst with ESPN on Thursday...

Google receives USD 25 mn tax break from Nevada to build facility

Google will receive more than USD 25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional USD 600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said. The company previously committed USD 600 million to the data center in t...

Assam reports 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, 1,380 new cases

Assam reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 528, while the tally climbed to 1,50,349 with 1,380 fresh cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020