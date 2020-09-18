Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian opposition leader says will ban Huawei from 5G

A Conservative government in Canada will ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the development of the country's 5G network, party leader Erin O'Toole said ahead of a possible fall election.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 18-09-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 07:13 IST
Canadian opposition leader says will ban Huawei from 5G
Canadian opposition leader Erin O'Toole (Photo source: Erin O'Toole Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Toronto [Canada], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A Conservative government in Canada will ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the development of the country's 5G network, party leader Erin O'Toole said ahead of a possible fall election. "Unlike (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau, I do not take entities of the Chinese regime at their word. If I am (Prime Minister) Huawei will be banned from 5G," O'Toole said in a tweet on Thursday.

Canada is the last of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies with Australia, New Zealand and the UK not to rule out Huawei's involvement in the 5G development. Canada has faced mounting pressure from senior US officials to prohibit Huawei's participation. The incumbent Liberal government has said Canada will not be swayed by outside jurisdictions when making a decision on Huawei's participation in its 5G development.

An election can be triggered as early as September 23, when Trudeau's Liberal government presents its long-term COVID-19 economic recovery plan via a throne speech. Trudeau's recovery plan will then be put to a vote and a fall election could be called if his speech does not get a vote of confidence. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia defies Wall St weakness but economy, election worries cap gains

Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a faltering economic recovery kept investors to the sidelines or seeking safer harbour in assets such as the Japanese yen. O...

U.S. CDC testing guidance was published against scientists' objections -NYT

Guidance about novel coronavirus testing posted last month on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC was not written by the agencys scientists and was posted over their objections, the New York Times reported...

FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organisation

FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organisation, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group. Hours after the hear...

Yankees blast Blue Jays, belt record 6 homers in 3rd straight game

Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, and Luke Voit homered in a span of three pitches with one out in the fourth inning when the New York Yankees became the seventh team in baseball history to homer five times in an inning during a 10-7 victory over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020