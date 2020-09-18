Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Congress needs to provide USD 6 billion to distribute coronavirus vaccine: Top health official

A top US health official has said that Congress needs to provide about USD 6 billion to help the country prepare for what is expected to be the largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign ever undertaken, Washington Post reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:34 IST
US Congress needs to provide USD 6 billion to distribute coronavirus vaccine: Top health official
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A top US health official has said that Congress needs to provide about USD 6 billion to help the country prepare for what is expected to be the largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign ever undertaken, Washington Post reported. The Trump administration has released a detailed road map on Wednesday of their plan to speed doses of coronavirus vaccine into millions of Americans.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has informed a Senate panel that his agency does not have the critical funds that the country needs for the vaccine distribution, which will take place in phases. In order to maintain vaccines, a temperature of minus-70 Celsius (minus-94 Fahrenheit) will be required. Special freezers and dry ice systems will be necessary to ensure people get the correct doses at the right times, most vaccines will require two shots and multiple scenarios for giving shots at hospitals, pharmacies, mobile clinics, and doctors' offices.

The CDC laid out a distribution scenario for the last quarter of the year when a limited supply of one or two vaccines might be ready to be given to priority groups. Officials described scenarios for "vaccine A" and "vaccine B"; how many doses may be available by the end of October, November, and December; storage requirements; and minimum order amounts, reported Washington Post. "Vaccine A, which is the product being developed by Pfizer, needs to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 Fahrenheit) and requires two doses, 21 days apart. About 2 million doses would be available by the end of October; 10 million to 20 million by the end of November; and 20 million to 30 million by the end of December. The minimum order is about 1,000 doses," the article said.

"Vaccine B, if approved, can be stored at minus-20 degrees Celsius (minus-4 Fahrenheit) and requires two doses, 28 days apart. A total of about 26 million doses of vaccine B would be available by the end of the year, most of them in December. The details match the product being developed by Moderna," it added. The CDC has about USD 600 million in dwindling relief money, but it urgently needs additional resources, Redfield said, responding to questions from Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the Senate appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Education.

"We need to get resources to states now," Redfield said. "They cannot do it without resources. In my professional opinion ... it's going to take somewhere between USD 5.5 [billion] to USD 6 billion to distribute this vaccine. It's as urgent as getting these manufacturing facilities up." Administration officials have been seeking USD 6 billion for the distribution effort for the past two months, but bipartisan talks aimed at getting a deal on broad coronavirus relief, including money for the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC, fell apart last month and prospects for reviving them are uncertain.

Lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement on the size and scope of the bigger-ticket items, such as aid to state and local governments and extending unemployment benefits.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two Turkish troops killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded after Kurdish militants fired rockets at a military base in northern Iraq, Turkeys Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Turkey has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Part...

China stocks post weekly gain on stimulus hopes, yuan strength

China stocks staged a strong finish on Friday, led by heavyweight financials on hopes of fresh supportive measures to boost the virus-ravaged economy, while a strong yuan also helped lure foreign inflows. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended u...

Kolkata Police initiates probe into fashion designer's death

The Kolkata Police on Friday initiated a probe into the death of renowned fashion designer Sharbari Dutta. Dutta, 63, was found dead in the bathroom of her residence on Broad Street in south Kolkata on Thursday evening.A case of unnatural d...

Naxals kill CAF jawan in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, who was missing for seven days, was killed by Naxals at Paddeda village of Bijapur district. The body was left by Naxals at Gangalur-Bijapur road, said the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamlochan Kashy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020