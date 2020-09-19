Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off shore of Greece's crete
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the shore of the Greek island of Crete, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.ANI | Crete | Updated: 19-09-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 11:35 IST
Crete [Greece], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the shore of the Greek island of Crete, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said. The tremor was recorded at 16:28 GMT, with the epicentre of the earthquake located 55 kilometres (34 miles) of the city of Heraklion at a depth of 60 kilometres.
No tsunami alert has been declared. There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake. Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.
The seismic activity in Greece resulted in the so-called Late Bronze Age eruption of the Santorini volcano in the 2nd millennium BC, which triggered huge tsunami waves and caused the decline of the Minoan civilization. (ANI/Sputnik)
