Airstrikes on Taliban base in Afghanistan's Northeast leave 30 civilian casualties

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A twin airstrike on a Taliban base in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz has left 30 civilian casualties, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday. "One airstrike was carried out in the Nikpai area of the Khanabad district of Kunduz, and when people gathered in the area another attack took place in which up to 30 civilians were killed and wounded," an eyewitness told Sputnik.

According to another witness, the airstrikes left 12 civilians killed, including children, and 18 others injured. The witness added that seven Taliban militants had been killed and two others had been injured as a result of the airstrikes. The Khanabad district chief confirmed the attack but declined to give further details on the strikes. (ANI/Sputnik)