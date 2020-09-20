Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, Belarus ordered to ensure contacts between officials, key companies

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during their recent talks in Sochi agreed to task the authorities of both countries to establish personal contacts between heads of government agencies and strategic enterprises, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:34 IST
Russia, Belarus ordered to ensure contacts between officials, key companies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during their recent talks in Sochi agreed to task the authorities of both countries to establish personal contacts between heads of government agencies and strategic enterprises, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. "As for system-forming enterprises -- [the leaders agreed] to establish personal communication between heads of agencies and heads of these enterprises. These are the instructions given as a result of this communication in order for us to stop the downward trend in our bilateral relations, because this is the basis of our ties," Peskov said, as quoted by Vesti.ru news portal.

On Monday, Lukashenko met with Putin in Sochi where the Russian President confirmed Moscow would lend Minsk $1.5 billion amid the current crisis in Belarus. Mass protests in Belarus have been ongoing for over a month now. People took to the streets in Minsk and other big cities after the opposition denounced the official presidential election results -- according to which Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote -- and claimed instead that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters say localised lockdowns in Madrid discriminate against poor

Protesters in some poorer areas of Madrid that are facing lockdown to stem a soaring COVID-19 infection rate took to the streets on Sunday, to call for better health provisions and complained of discrimination by the authorities. Madrids re...

Speaker Om Birla initiates discussion on Covid-19 in LS, says collective effort can control pandemic

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the country will be able to control coronavirus through discussion and mutual coordination. He made the remarks before the commencement of Discussion on COVID-19 Pandemic in the country in Lok ...

I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue; these will never be removed at any cost: Rajnath Singh.

I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue these will never be removed at any cost Rajnath Singh....

Even if Opposition was not convinced, does it allow them to be violent, attack the Chair, asks Rajnath Singh at a press conference.

Even if Opposition was not convinced, does it allow them to be violent, attack the Chair, asks Rajnath Singh at a press conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020