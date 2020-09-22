Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of October review, Pakistan attempts to mislead FATF, shield terror perpetrators

In a bid to protect JuD chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has made yet another attempt to avoid being blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ahead of the deadline for the review meeting in October.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:16 IST
Ahead of October review, Pakistan attempts to mislead FATF, shield terror perpetrators
Representative . Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to protect JuD chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has made yet another attempt to avoid being blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ahead of the deadline for the review meeting in October. Islamabad is making attempts to avoid a demotion from the FATF grey list to the blacklist during the upcoming plenary meeting. While it tries to showcase its "efforts" in combatting terrorism, there have been reports from Afghanistan giving ample evidence of the presence of Pakistani terrorists on its land.

Analysts are saying that Pakistan is trying to deceive the global anti-terror financing watchdog to avoid being blacklisted and to let terror perpetrators go to scot-free. In August, a Pakistan court had convicted three terrorists associated with LeT, JuD, and its affiliate Al Hamad Trust on charges of using their properties for terrorism and terror financing, in an attempt to show the clampdown on the terror organisation.

Although the president of Al Hamad Trust Malik Zafar Iqbal and vice president Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki were convicted by a Lahore court on August 28, yet, the court awarded a meagre fine and jail sentence. Iqbal was given six-years while Makki was let off with one-and-a-half-year, and a fine of PKR 20, 000. Besides Iqbal and Makki, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi and one of the chief perpetrators Sajid Mir, are roaming free. Lakhvi is even believed to be staying at an ISI guesthouse.

Furthermore, Islamabad's double standards were left exposed in a recent revelation on how it continues to harbour terrorists and is giving VIP treatment to many of them including underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan-based Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorist Ranjeet Singh Neeta. Sources had said that the international community is concerned about the hypocrisy of Pakistan which is pretending to take action against terrorists but is funding them.

According to the sources, the Pakistan government is giving VIP security to 21 dreaded terrorists including those sanctioned last month. As per the list accessed by ANI, the terrorists given VIP treatment include underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Wadhwa Singh, Chief of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Indian Mujahideen (IM) chief, Riyaz Bhatkal, terrorist Mirza Shadab Baig and Afif Hassan Siddibapa.

Pakistan is in the grey list since June 2018 and the government was given a final warning in February to complete the remaining action points by June 2020. The FATF extended the June deadline to September due to the spread of coronavirus that disrupted the FATF plenary meetings. The country is facing the difficult task of clearing its name from the FATF grey list. As thing stands, Islamabad is finding it difficult to shield terror perpetrators and implement the FATF action plan at the same time. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

We will consider revoking suspension only after suspended RS members apologise for their behaviour: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

We will consider revoking suspension only after suspended RS members apologise for their behaviour Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

SC asks CBSE to declare compartment results soon, coordinate with UGC to enable students to secure admissions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to declare the results of compartment exams as soon as possible and coordinate with the University Grants Commission UGC to enable around two lakh students pas...

C'garh CM seeks flight services from Bilaspur to metro cities

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to provide flight connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. He also thanked Puri for restarti...

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020