Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasised on the role of small traders, India's data sovereignty and economic reforms while speaking at the virtual G20 Trade and Investments ministers meet.

Updated: 22-09-2020 20:27 IST
India stresses on data sovereignty, economic reforms at G20 Trade and Investments ministers meet
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasized on the role of small traders, India's data sovereignty and economic reforms while speaking at the virtual G20 Trade and Investments ministers meet. The third meeting of the G20 Trade and Investments ministers began on Sunday.

The meet was established under the Chinese G20 presidency in 2016. The G20 is holding most events remotely as the coronavirus disease pandemic continues. The Saudi Arabian presidency will end in mid-November. (ANI)

