Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's COVID-19 cases breach 30,000 mark

Lebanon's total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark on Tuesday amid a rapid resurgence of the pandemic.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 23-09-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 03:30 IST
Lebanon's COVID-19 cases breach 30,000 mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beirut [Lebanon], September 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon's total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark on Tuesday amid a rapid resurgence of the pandemic. The tally of coronavirus infections in Lebanon surged to 30,838 after 851 new cases were recorded, while the death toll went up by eight to 315, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The number of cases increased remarkably in Lebanon over the past days, prompting Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan to suggest shutting down the whole country for two weeks to curb the pandemic's spread. But the suggestion raised criticism among businesses owners who have suffered great losses since the outbreak of the virus in February.

Restaurants, shops and malls in Lebanon remained open in hope to be able to compensate for their losses before the end of the summer season. The country has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic since February 21. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Australias coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday said new coronavirus cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.Victoria, Australias second-most populous state, r...

US House approves bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would effectively ban imports from Chinas Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to the suspected use of state-sponsored forced labour there. The US bans the...

Kerala CM launches e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines

Modernising the traffic department, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines. In his inaugural address via video conferencing, the Chief Min...

Tesla's Elon Musk promises radically better electric car batteries at half the cost

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk described a new generation of electric vehicle batteries that will be more powerful, longer lasting and half as expensive than the companys current cells at Teslas Battery Day on Tuesday. Teslas new larger cylindrica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020