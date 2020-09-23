Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bringing back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan is govt's responsibility: Islamabad HC

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Imran Khan-led government that it allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad without informing the court and it was up to the dispensation of taking steps for ensuring the latter's return to the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 06:56 IST
Bringing back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan is govt's responsibility: Islamabad HC
Islamabad High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Imran Khan-led government that it allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad without informing the court and it was up to the dispensation of taking steps for ensuring the latter's return to the country. Sharif left Pakistan for the United Kingdom for medical treatment in November last year.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar told a bench comprising Justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani that Pakistan's Foreign Office implemented the court-issued non-bailable arrest warrants without delay through the Pakistan High Commission in the UK on September 17, Geo News reported. "A man named Yaqoob refused to receive the warrants," Khokhar said, adding that the High Commission subsequently sent them through the Royal Mail the next day.

Khokar also said that Rao Abdul Hanan, the consular attache at the Pakistani High Commission in London, visited Sharif's residence. "The federal government allowed the convicted criminal to go abroad," Justice Kayani observed.

Justice Farooq said the government first put Sharif's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and dropped him later from there as well. "The government should have at least informed this court. We have to make a decision on the appeal and we are waiting for the appearance (of the convict). Once inquiries begin, the names of the suspects are added to the ECL. Here, however, (the court) is not even informed, let alone sought permission from, about a convicted man being sent abroad," the judge said.

"We will not pass an order seeking the return of a convicted man. You gave him permission to go abroad hence it's up to you now to take steps to ensure his return," he added. Earlier this month, Sharif told the High Court that it was not possible for him to return to Pakistan and surrender before the court, according to Geo News.

Sharif informed the court through a review petition against the High Court's order which directed him to surrender before it by September 10. The plea was filed by his lawyers -- Khawaja Harris and Munawar Iqbal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Athawale demands suspension law for MPs creating ruckus in Parliament

Republican Party of India RPI leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that a law should be formed so that MPs should be suspended for a year and not just for a session for their unlawful behaviour. Recently, Athawale wrote...

Andhra Police seizes illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs, detains four

Andhra Police has seized illegal liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs and detained four persons in connection with the case in Palakaluru and Karumanchi villages in Guntur district. A total of 4,764 liquor bottles from Telangana and Goa states hav...

U.S. puts convicted killer to death in 6th federal execution under Trump

The U.S. government put convicted rapist and murderer William LeCroy to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, the sixth federal execution this summer after a lengthy hiatus in capital punishment at the national level. LeCroy, 50, was pronou...

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot 'scam'

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US election amid mail-in ballot scam Trump plans on unveiling his pick to replace deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at around 5 pm EST on September 26.We need nine justices. You...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020