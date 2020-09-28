Left Menu
Tibetan election commission announces electoral calendar for 2021 Sikyong, 17th Tibetan parliamentary elections

The Chief Election Commission of Central Tibetan Administration on Monday announced the electoral calendar for the 2021 Sikyong and 17th Tibetan parliamentary elections as per the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile and the Tibetan electoral rules and regulations.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:17 IST
The chief election commissioner Wangdu Tsering Pesur speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The 2021 general election will elect the fifth directly elected Sikyong (earlier Kalon Tripa/ PM in-exile) and the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Wangdu Tsering Pesur accompanied by Delek Wangmo and Sonam Gyaltsen, the two additional election commissioners made the announcements here in Dharamshala during the press conference. The CEC also announced guidelines for the shortlist of Sikyong candidates for the final election.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Wangdu Tsering Pesur accompanied by Delek Wangmo and Sonam Gyaltsen, the two additional election commissioners made the announcements here in Dharamshala during the press conference. The CEC also announced guidelines for the shortlist of Sikyong candidates for the final election.

However, if there are two candidates who have obtained equal votes in the preliminary round, three candidates shall be shortlisted for the final Sikyong election."If the first and second candidates have the equal highest votes in the final election, the two candidates will be finalised and an announcement will be made accordingly," he added. "The preliminary election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament is slated for January 3, 2021 and the final election would be held on April 11 2021," he added.

Earlier in late August, the Tibetan Election Commission in-exile has officially announced the commencement of the electoral process of the 2021 General Elections of 'Sikyong' (political leader/ president) of central Tibetan administration and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Chief Election Commissioner Wangdue Tsering told ANI earlier in August that the registration process of the Tibetan voters will start from September 1 and it may continue till the end of October 2020.

"The registration process for voters was supposed to be done by April but now all registrations should start from September 1, which may continue till October. We have also started voter education programmes where we are introducing posters, animation films and short films as well," Tsering said. (ANI)

