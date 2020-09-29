Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel reports 2,239 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,239 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 233,265, the state's Ministry of Health said.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 29-09-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 05:55 IST
Israel reports 2,239 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,239 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 233,265, the state's Ministry of Health said. The death toll reached 1,507, with 41 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 767 to 772, out of 1,527 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recovered cases increased to 165,191, with 5,260 new recoveries, while active cases decreased to 66,566. On Monday, synagogues across Israel remained open on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, which was marked between Sunday evening and Monday evening.

Thus, prayers were allowed despite the ongoing full nationwide lockdown, aiming to deal with the high COVID-19 morbidity in the country. Despite the lockdown, prayers were permitted under restrictions of 25 worshipers at the maximum, keeping distance, placing nylon partitions and more. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's 'rule breaker' school uniforms challenge tradition

In Thai classrooms, showing a rebellious or creative streak through what you wear is difficult.School uniform rules are strict, down to how pupils hair should be cut and the type of socks and shoes they are allowed to wear. But as students ...

Rs 6,790 crores released for YSR Cheyutha scheme: Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday said that Rs 6,790 crores have been released on September 11 for the YSR Cheyutha scheme, under which women are given Rs 18,750 cash for handholding for their business needs. Am...

Huawei's Meng back in Canada court as lawyers fight bid to extradite her to U.S.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Canadian court on Monday to fight extradition to the United States, with her lawyers arguing she only needed to show supporting evidence to add an allegation of U...

New wildfire in North California forces nearly 50,000 to evacuate

Washington US, September 29 ANIXinhua A fast-moving wildfire that burned across Northern Californias Napa and Sonoma counties early Monday morning has forced nearly 50,000 residents to flee, according to the California Department of Forestr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020