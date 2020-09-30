Left Menu
India, Netherlands sign SOI to support decarbonisation

NITI Aayog and Embassy of the Netherlands, New Delhi, have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) on September 28 to support the decarbonisation and energy transition agenda for accommodating cleaner and more energy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:42 IST
India, Netherlands sign SOI to support decarbonisation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

NITI Aayog and Embassy of the Netherlands, New Delhi, have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) on September 28 to support the decarbonisation and energy transition agenda for accommodating cleaner and more energy. The SoI was signed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marten van den Berg with the focus of the partnership is on co-creating innovative technological solutions by leveraging the expertise of the two entities.

"I am sure India's expertise in deploying high-tech solutions in a cost-effective manner, combined with Dutch expertise in low carbon technologies, will further solidify Indo-Dutch collaboration, and we will successfully work towards achieving the decarbonization and energy transition agenda," said Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog. Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, said, "As both India and the Netherlands continue to transform their energy sector, we are committed that initiatives under this SoI will help both the countries to move towards becoming climate-resilient economies."

"Working with India is also important to meet its twin objectives--generating economic growth and ensuring it safeguards the environment for future generations. In the field of energy, there is a huge room for cooperation between the two countries, as we both have ambitious sustainable targets," he added. This SoI will not only boost the economies of the two nations but also achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Ambassador said.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, said, "Given the enormous potential the partnership holds, the thematic areas within the broad topic of energy transition and climate change, the partnership with the Netherlands in the spirit and action, will help both the countries derive natural synergies to achieve sustainable development goals." The Netherlands and India share a long history of trade and investment. It is India's sixth-largest European Union trading partner -- as much as 20 per cent of India's exports to the European continent goes through the Netherlands, making it India's "gateway to Europe" -- and one of the top five investors in the country. It is also the third-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment for India. (ANI)

