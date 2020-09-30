India, Australia discuss cooperation in energy sector
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Wednesday and discussed about Australian companies actively partnering and investing in India's gas infrastructure and in developing the hydrocarbon value chain in the country. They discussed several aspects of cooperation in energy sector, which are integral to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said in a tweet.
"They discussed about participation of Australian companies to actively partner and invest in India's gas infrastructure and in developing the hydrocarbon value chain in India," it said. Pradhan reviewed the supplies of coking coal, LNG and other energy supplies from Australia.
"O'Farrell assured Australia of being a strong partner in this context, and the need for working together to ensure secure and reliable supply chains, and in this context referred to the QUAD meeting at Foreign Ministers' level next month in Japan," the ministry said. (ANI)
