MEA slams Pakistan over its Babri Masjid verdict remarks, says India a mature democracy where everyone follows rule of law

Indian on Thursday slammed Pakistan's remarks of the recent court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case and said the neighbouring county with its "coercive apparatus" might find it difficult to understand ethos of democracy where both the government and people follow rule of law.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:59 IST
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking at a weekly press briefing on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian on Thursday slammed Pakistan's remarks of the recent court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case and said the neighbouring county with its "coercive apparatus" might find it difficult to understand ethos of democracy where both the government and people follow rule of law. Replying to a question on Pakistan's reaction to the ruling in the Babri Masjid case, External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said:"India is a mature democracy where government and people abide by courts' verdicts. It may be difficult for a system with a coercive apparatus where people and courts can be silenced at the will of establishment to understand such democratic ethos."

On Wednesday, all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case were acquitted by a Special CBI court in Lucknow. Anadolu News had quoted the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemning the acquittal of the accused in the case. (ANI)

