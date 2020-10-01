Left Menu
India urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to cease hostilities, keep restraint

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:44 IST
India has expressed its concern over reports of resumption of hostilities in the Nagarno-Karabakh region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border which took place in the early hours of September 27 and reiterated the need for the sides to cease hostilities immediately, keep restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. India also expressed its support for OSCE Minsk Group's continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We have seen resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the early hours of 27 September 2020 resulting in casualties on both sides. India is concerned over this situation which threatens regional peace and security," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. It said India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations.

"We reiterate the need for the sides to cease hostilities immediately, keep restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. In this regard, we support OSCE Minsk Group's continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement said. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes along the borders.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had on Monday called on Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to take immediate steps to establish a ceasefire. (ANI)

