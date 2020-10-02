Trump, Melania to begin quarantine process after top adviser tests COVID-19 positive

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that he and first lady Melania Trump have undergone COVID-19 tests after one of his senior advisers tested positive for the infection, and added that they will begin their quarantine process. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!," Trump tweeted. The White House said in a statement that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.