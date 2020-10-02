Indian High Commissioner to Singapore pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, P Kumaran, here on Friday offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.ANI | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:31 IST
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, P Kumaran, here on Friday offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Kumaran visited the Clifford Pier to pay his respects, where a part of Mahatma Gandhi ashes were immersed more than 70 years ago.
He also paid floral tribute to Mahatma at the Global Indian International School (GIIS) SMART Campus. "High Commissioner P Kumaran offered floral tributes to the Mahatma at the GIIS SMART campus," Indian High Commission tweeted.
"High Commissioner P Kumaran also visited the Clifford Pier to pay respects at the place where a part of #MahatmaGandhi ashes were immersed more than 70 years ago at Clifford Pier," it added. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.
This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)
