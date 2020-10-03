Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will take decision in accordance with COVID-19 protocol, easing of restrictions: India on Kartarpur Corridor reopening

After Pakistan reopened Kartarpur Corridor on its sides, India on Saturday said it will take a decision on the recommencement of travelling through the 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, in accordance with COVID-19 protocol and easing of restrictions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:08 IST
Will take decision in accordance with COVID-19 protocol, easing of restrictions: India on Kartarpur Corridor reopening
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After Pakistan reopened Kartarpur Corridor on its sides, India on Saturday said it will take a decision on the recommencement of travelling through the 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, in accordance with COVID-19 protocol and easing of restrictions. "We remain in touch with all concerned authorities including Ministries of Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare. A decision on re-opening of Kartarpur corridor would be taken in accordance with COVID protocol and easing of restrictions," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

The Ministry's reaction comes after Pakistan Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday issued a notification saying that Indian visitors are allowed to come to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara daily from dawn to dusk as per the bilateral agreement made in 2019 between India and Pakistan. New Delhi also pointed out that Islamabad is yet to construct a bridge at the Budhi-Ravi channel that was decided by both sides at the time of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year.

"At the time of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor last year and in the bilateral agreement signed in October 2019, it was decided that both sides shall establish requisite infrastructure including construction of a bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel," the statement further said. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was inaugurated last year. India and Pakistan had agreed to build a bridge at the Budhi-Ravi channel. But with the construction of the bridge on Pakistan side pending.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government in March. Pakistan's government had also imposed a ban on Pakistani nationals from travelling via the Kartarpur corridor.

It was reopened briefly in June to commemorate Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary, with India rejecting Pakistan's offer and refusing to open the corridor on its side. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India-Nepal bilateral cooperation supporting Kathmandu in building indigenous capacities: Ambassador Kwatra

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Saturday appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Kathamndu to support Nepal in building indigenous capacities. The Embassy of India marked the 56th anniversary o...

Yoga and meditation symposium in US

The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation is launching a symposium on how yoga can prevent cardiovascular omplication, the worlds most common killer disease. The Ganges Mississippi Dialogue is being organized by a group of cardiologists l...

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made after ...

Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The order -- issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta -- shall come into effect from today till October 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020