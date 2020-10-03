Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court summons Italian far-right leader accused of kidnapping over a hundred migrants to gain popularity

An Italian court summoned former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Saturday on charges of kidnapping more than a hundred migrants in an attempt to boost his popularity.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:23 IST
Court summons Italian far-right leader accused of kidnapping over a hundred migrants to gain popularity
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

An Italian court summoned former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Saturday on charges of kidnapping more than a hundred migrants in an attempt to boost his popularity. Prosecutors in the southern Sicilian city of Catania accused the far-right leader of misusing power.

In July 2019, Salvini as the interior minister had refused to allow 131 migrants and refugees, including 15 unaccompanied children to alight from the Gregoretti coastguard ship for five days. He faces up to 15 years of jail for aggravated kidnap. A preliminary hearing judge will decide on Saturday whether the case is strong enough to proceed with the trial, Al Jazeera reported.

"If the court judges him innocent, he will re-emerge with new strength from his current decline, as he will be able to play the card of the victim haunted by the judiciary," Anna Simone, a professor of sociology at Roma Tre University told Al Jazeera. "But if he is convicted, that will be Salvini's political definite downfall," she added.

Salvini has been holding rallies in the Sicilian city for the past three days where on Friday he commented, "I'll head to the court with peace of mind and a clear conscience to have saved lives and defended my country." His political supporters include the far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and the representatives of Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing party Forza Italia, who are expected to attend the rally where a 500-strong police force has been deployed to prevent clashes between Salvini supporters and left-wing protesters.

When the left-wing politician first took to office as the Interior Minister in 2018, he declared Italy's ports off-limits to rescue ships, which triggered a series of stalemates between rescue vessels and the Italian authorities. It would be the first time Salvini's "closed ports" policy would be tried, provided the court decides to proceed. A second hearing is assured to happen for his illegal imprisonment of 107 migrants on board of the Open Arms rescue ship, in August last year, even though no date has yet been set.

Prosecutors have charged Salvini with abuse of power by depriving the people on board the Gregoretti their personal freedom and for violation of the law under which he had a responsibility to provide a "place of safety" for the rescued people, Al Jazeera wrote. However, Salvini claims that his actions were directed towards the "common interest" and that the waiting was imperative to reach an agreement about the redistribution of the refugees and migrants with other countries. His defense team claims that the decision to hold the migrants was taken along with the government.

According to Al Jazeera, some believe that Salvini's trial shows that Italy is taking the abuse of refugees and migrants more seriously. Local elections two weeks ago saw gains by the left-wing Democratic Party, as it requested a revision of Salvini's anti-migrant mandates, which is expected to be approved within a few weeks. The lawyer representing Open Arms and president of the Italian Coalition for Civil Liberties Arturo Salerni said that the two trials are restricting "what seemed to be a freefall in xenophobic feelings".

He further said, "The fact that the court says that a minister has to be tried for kidnapping on two different instances because people's human rights and international conventions can't be considered as waste paper, well that is a guarantee that certain things can't be done with impunity." (

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Italian judge orders Conte to testify in Salvini migrant case,

An Italian judge on Saturday ordered Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and an array of senior officials to testify at a hearing into whether far-right leader Matteo Salvini should be tried for illegally detaining migrants.The decision to broade...

Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528. According to the Health Ministry, six men and two women died of COVID-19 in the past 2...

Nepal PM Oli's three key advisors contract COVID-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis chief advisor and his other two aides have contracted coronavirus that has claimed 528 lives and infected over 84,500 people in the country. During the tests conducted on Friday, Olis chief advisor Bishn...

9 people missing amid heavy floods in southeastern France

At least nine people were missing Saturday after almost a years average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours in the mountainous area surrounding the city of Nice, in southeastern France. Authorities said flooding damaged houses, bridges and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020