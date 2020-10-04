Left Menu
India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12

India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:08 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday. "India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries. So far, the two sides have held six rounds of Corps Commander-level talks," the source said.

The sixth Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China on the issue of Ladakh stand-off concluded on September 21 after 13 hours of marathon talks. The Corps Commanders of the two sides had met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Corps Commanders met at the Moldo hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side. (ANI)

