Foreign diplomats praise Bangladesh PM for her efforts to change course of national progress

The diplomats in Bangladesh have praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her "able and prudent" leadership and tireless efforts in changing the course of national progress, braving a sea of challenges and setbacks along her way. Speaking during a webinar organised by Awami League's international Affairs Sub-Committee on Saturday, the diplomats reiterated their commitments to help Sheikh Hasina in fulfilment of Vision 2041, set out by the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Impressed by the overwhelming course of development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the diplomats and heads of foreign missions in Dhaka came up with the remarks for the Bangladesh Prime Minister terming her as a champion of human security. Referring to the message sent by Prime Minister, Bishwadip Dey, acting Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said PM Modi has lauded the social-economic transformation that Bangladesh has achieved in recent years.

"Bangladesh has consistently grown at a rate of 7 per cent and despite the pandemic, has logged the growth rate of 5.2 per cent in the last fiscal year. The progress achieved by Bangladesh in social indicators is also remarkable," he said. "India is a committed development partner of Bangladesh and we look forward to building a shared and prosperous future on the foundation of our shared history, culture and our deep people to people linkages," said the Indian envoy.

Terming Sheikh Hasina as a champion of human security, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said the Bangladesh Prime Minister has been trying to build a society free from hunger and poverty. Due to her respect for human rights and offering of humanitarian assistances, giving protection to people, she has become a real champion of human security, he added.

In a tribute to her leadership in taking the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Japan to a new dimension, Ito Naoki referred to the launching of Big B (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) initiative following exchange of visits between the Premiers which laid the foundation for achieving Vision 2041 that includes infrastructure building, including Dhaka Metro rail. "Japan will continue to provide assistance so that Bangladesh would achieve this dream Vision 2021. When Sheikh Hasina goes to Japan on her sixth visit, she will have the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate a cherry blossom in spring," Naoki added.

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink appreciated Sheikh Hasina's intervention during the recently held United Nations General Assembly and other sideline events saying she has expressed some of the major priorities and values that Bangladesh has been defending on the international scene. While a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crises lies with Myanmar, the EU along with the UK, the USA, UNHCR and other partners involved in this issue will organise an international conference to underscore continued commitment to the humanitarian assistance and response for the Rohingyas and the host community, she added.

UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo said that anyone who meets the Bangladesh Prime Minister and also has the opportunity to listen to her would be struck by her "incredibly deep knowledge" of the country. She praised the Prime Minister's "tireless efforts" to move the country forward and said she is a "role model" for her incredible hard work, discipline and determination.

Extending his wishes to Sheikh Hasina on her birthday (September 28), Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa O Turan said, Bangladesh PM has an outstanding political career full of major achievements despite the struggles she had to go through. "She has become a role model for women, not only in her country but also for others around the world," he said.

On her able leadership, the Turkish diplomat said Bangladesh has become a model for sustainable and inclusive development. "Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Turkey, as a partner, has been collaborating with Bangladesh on many fields and in the years to come we hope to develop further this close ties and will continue to stand by her country in achieving the goals set by Bongobandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter Sheikh Hasina," the diplomat said.

Charge d'affaires at the UAE Embassy in Dhaka Abdulla Ali Al-Hamoudi credited the leadership of Hasina for the current march forward of Bangladesh at a stable pace while pinning hope that the Bangladesh Prime Minister would be able to turn her country into 'Sonar Bangla'. The webinar was moderated by PM's special assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as the chief guest.State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Chairman, International Affairs Sub-Committee, Bangladesh Awami League Ambassador Muhammad Zamir and Secretary of International Affairs Committee Dr Shammi Ahmed, among others, spoke at the event. (ANI)