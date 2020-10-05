Russia records 10,888 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 10,888 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 10,499 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,225,889, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 10,888 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,861 (26.3 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,225,889.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,537 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,327 yesterday). A total of 407 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 392 yesterday) and 339 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 296 yesterday). No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region. The response center reported 117 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 107 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 21,475.

As many as 3,181 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, down from 3,284 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 982,324. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 48 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 230,120 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)