Number of people injured in protests in Kyrgyzstan tops 900: Health Ministry

The number of people injured in the protests in Kyrgyzstan has reached 911, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry previously said that the protests against the results of the parliamentary vote left almost 700 people, including around 200 police staffers, injured. One person was killed in the clashes.

"According to the latest information available as of 12:30 [06:30 GMT] of October 7, 2020, a total of 911 people (169 over the past 24 hours) sought medical assistance at healthcare facilities. Of them, 705 people were discharged after receiving urgent assistance, and 205 people were hospitalized with different injuries, five of them are in intensive care units. One injured person died," the Health Ministry said in a statement.