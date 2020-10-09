Left Menu
Development News Edition

Companies distance themselves from Trump ally for calling Senator Kamala Harris by vulgar name

Days after a Washington consultant, also an ally of US President Donald Trump, called Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris by a vulgar name, the big companies associated with him have begun distancing themselves, CNBC reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 08:38 IST
Companies distance themselves from Trump ally for calling Senator Kamala Harris by vulgar name
US Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.. Image Credit: ANI

Days after a Washington consultant, also an ally of US President Donald Trump, called Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris by a vulgar name, the big companies associated with him have begun distancing themselves, CNBC reported. "Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying b----. Sorry, it's just true," tweeted Harlan Hill, an advocate of President Donald Trump's and the head of the Logan Circle Group, on Wednesday.

According to the CNBC report, corporate giants like American Airlines and AT&T associated with Hill's company have not only distanced themselves from him but also have demanded him to stop using their names and logo on his website. "We have found no record of this person working for us, and he certainly never will in the future. We have contacted him and demanded he remove our name and logo from his website," Jim Greer, a spokesman for AT&T, told CNBC.

Similarly, American Airlines has informed CNBC that it has found no record of working with Hill.In a tweet, the airlines said, "We won't tolerate it. We just told Mr. Hill to stop using our name & logo. He doesn't represent us & never will." Besides, Hill who was an occasional guest in the Fox News will now no longer be allowed t0 appear.

Another company listed on Hill's website is an organisation that trusts him is Child Justice, a not-for-profit organisation providing "pro bono legal services to protect children 'lost in the system' after exposure to family violence, physical/sexual abuse, substance addictions or neglect". CNBC quoted Eileen King, executive director of the group, as saying that Hill was hired years ago to help the organisation build a website but he hasn't done any work since.

However, after being informed of Hill's remarks on Kamala Harris, King said, "It was kind of eh. Nothing horrible. Nothing too great. I don't think he had any particular interest or sympathy with our cause." (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

China tourism rebounds over Golden Week but still below last year

Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by Chinas success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year. Tourism sites were visited by 637...

IPL 13: As leader you have to take responsibility, strike rate is overrated, says KL Rahul

After facing a 69-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that the striker rate is very-very overrated and his only concern is to support his side in any possible way. He further admitted that he made a...

Pandemic has forever changed online shopping, UN-backed survey reveals

The study examined how the global crisis has impacted the way people use e-commerce and other digital tools, with more than half of respondents reporting they now shop online more frequently.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift t...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.Earthquake of Magnitude 3.0, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 082116 IST, Lat 27.66 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020