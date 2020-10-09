Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga getting popular in Cuba, says AYUSH Ministry

The AYUSH Ministry said on Friday that there is rising popularity of Yoga in Cuba and the "timeless gift from our ancestors is truly a universal inheritance" and is now finding disciples all across the globe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:57 IST
Yoga getting popular in Cuba, says AYUSH Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The AYUSH Ministry said on Friday that there is rising popularity of Yoga in Cuba and the "timeless gift from our ancestors is truly a universal inheritance" and is now finding disciples all across the globe. An AYUSH Ministry release said that Indian Embassy in Havana has given information that Prof Eduardo Pimentel Vazquez, president and founder of Cuban Yoga Association, is a leading figure in yoga in that country.

He has been teaching Yoga in Cuba for 30 years and has trained 50 instructors. "This is a significant contribution to the sustainable growth of Yoga in Cuba, a country with a population of 1.13 crore," the release said.

It said a recent interview of Pimentel Vazquez has been widely read in Cuba and it throws light on how Yoga has become quite popular in the country. "People of all ages are spotted in parks, rooms, and museums performing yoga, and a visitor from India cannot be faulted for a brief illusion that he is back home in Mysuru or Haridwar. The number of participants in Yoga activities in Cuba is increasing every day," the release said.

As per the interview, it was a book that changed the life of Pimentel Vazquez. He was a chess player since he was 12 and he was gifted a book on Yoga and saw Yoga techniques in 1972. He started practicing by following books and has not stopped studying Yoga since then.

The release said he defines Yoga as a philosophy more than anything else and notes that it is of immense interest to the western world, especially its physical practice. Pimentel Vazquez has taught Yoga lessons in the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.

In his last book published in 2018, Tu session de yoga (Your Yoga session) he mentions that Yoga is a preventive system and that it has been acknowledged as a part of the Traditional and Natural Medicine Department of the globally acclaimed Ministry of Public Health of Cuba since 1995. Pimentel Pimentel Vazquez believes that a single posture doesn't make a yoga session and recommends practising a series.

His favourite postures for releasing stress includes Trikonasana. The release said International Day of Yoga (IDY) is observed in Cuba with considerable enthusiasm every year.

This year also the day was observed with the active involvement of the Embassy of India in Havana, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Meet the Americans standing by for possible election violenceSome Americans worried about possible violence after the U.S. presidential election are forming community watch groups, ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snakeEight-year-old Inbar likes to cool off in her small backyard pool in Israel with her favourite swimming buddy - her pet python. The 11-foot yell...

Ladakh is pride of India, large-scale development work since becoming UT: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said Ladakh is the pride of India and the entire country is proud of the patriotism shown by the people of Leh and Kargil belts. Addressing public meetings at Chushot Yokma,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020