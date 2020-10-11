Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases for third consecutive day

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally has been reaching daily record highs for three days in a row, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 08:27 IST
WHO reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases for third consecutive day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally has been reaching daily record highs for three days in a row, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the past 24 hours, a record 383,359 new coronavirus cases were confirmed. The day before, there were 350,766 new cases, and before that, 338,779 new cases were reported by the WHO.

The number of new deaths from COVID-19 registered in the past 24 hours stands at 8,575. The total global coronavirus death toll is at 1,064,838, according to the WHO. The total number of confirmed cases is 36,754,395. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Narine reported for suspect bowling action again

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narines bowling action has been reported again after Saturdays Indian Premier League IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, the league has said. The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IP...

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Groups upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion yuan 8.93 billion cumulatively from more than 10 million retail investors, selling out within days, the funds distributor said.An average o...

UP: 2 killed, 3 critically injured in road crash on Yamuna E-way

A driver and his helper were killed after their stationary pickup truck was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said.&#160; The accident took place around 5 am when the ...

Man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's office shot dead

A man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioners office was shot dead last night on the outskirts of the city, the police said.The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed by the police.More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020