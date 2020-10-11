Left Menu
Israeli demonstrators clash with police as tens of thousands protest against government

Tens of thousands of people protested against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu across Israel on Saturday and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers were reported in Tel Aviv, police said.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 08:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Tens of thousands of people protested against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu across Israel on Saturday and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers were reported in Tel Aviv, police said. Protesters in Tel Aviv were throwing various objects at police officers and clashing with law enforcement representatives on Saturday, police said in a statement, adding that the demonstration was unlawful.

At least four people were arrested in Jerusalem on Saturday as authorities tried to stop demonstrators from marching through the streets, police said. The Times of Israel said on Saturday that a total of at least six protesters were arrested in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. According to The Times of Israel and other Israeli media reports, an estimated 200,000 people participated in the Saturday protests held across Israel.

At the end of last month, fresh coronavirus restrictions came into force in Israel, building up on the new lockdown introduced on September 18. The new lockdown measures will be in force until October 14, with a possibility of extension. According to Israeli media reports, some towns with high coronavirus infection rates, as well as some neighborhoods in Jerusalem, will remain under lockdown past October 18 of a planned demonstration. (ANI/Sputnik)

